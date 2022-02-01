Access denied
The 19-Year-Old Tracking Elon Musk's Jet On Twitter Says The Billionaire Has Blocked Him
Submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com
Key Details
- Elon Musk blocked the teen who has been tracking his private jet on Twitter, Bloomberg reports.
- 19 year-old Jack Sweeney created the Elon Musk's Jet Twitter account in June 2020.
- Musk offered Sweeney $5,000 to remove the account. Sweeney countered with $50,000, and Musk walked away.
