Submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com

The 19-Year-Old Tracking Elon Musk's Jet On Twitter Says The Billionaire Has Blocked Him
"You know, it's kinda strange, he wants it down and seems like he's really mad," 19-year-old Jack Sweeney told Bloomberg.

Key Details

  • Elon Musk blocked the teen who has been tracking his private jet on Twitter, Bloomberg reports.
  • 19 year-old Jack Sweeney created the Elon Musk's Jet Twitter account in June 2020.
  • Musk offered Sweeney $5,000 to remove the account. Sweeney countered with $50,000, and Musk walked away.

