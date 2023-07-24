Popular
Julianne Han
Tesla Owners Share Some Of The Unexpected Headaches Of Owning The EV
It's not easy being an early adopter, especially with EVs. Over a dozen Tesla owners detailed some of the biggest headaches they've faced switching.
The Lede

Over a dozen Tesla owners told Insider about some of the headaches of switching to the EV. Take a look at some of the issues and surprise expenses of owning a Tesla.

Key Details

  • More than a dozen Tesla owners detailed some of the biggest headaches, or surprise expenses they faced, when switching to owning the electric car.
  • They shared their thoughts in a series of conversations with Insider — including adapting to range anxiety, higher insurance rates, and dealing with issues at Tesla service centers.
  • While many of the issues could apply to any electric car, some of them point to potential challenges with Tesla's business model.

