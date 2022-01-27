Trending
THE negotiations CONTINUE

Submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com

Teen Who Turned Down $5,000 From Elon Musk To Shut Down A Twitter Account Tracking The Billionaire's Jet Says He Gets Too Much Work Satisfaction To Settle For Less Than $50,000
"I've done a lot of work on this and $5k is not enough," the teen behind the Elon Musk's Jet Twitter account told Insider.

Key Details

  • 19-year-old Jack Sweeney runs a Twitter account that tracks Elon Musk's private jet.
  • Musk offered Sweeney $5,000 to remove it and give advice on how to make his jet less trackable.
  • Sweeney told Insider he thought $5,000 was too low for the satisfaction he gets from the work.

