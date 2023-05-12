Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

HOME-RUN!

Take A Tour Of MLB Legend David Ortiz's Swanky $12.5 Million Mansion In Miami That Could Set A Record For The Area's Most Expensive Home

Annie Smith
Annie Smith
Take A Tour Of MLB Legend David Ortiz's Swanky $12.5 Million Mansion In Miami That Could Set A Record For The Area's Most Expensive Home
The 10,178-square-foot house sits on one acre of land.
·
·
·

Take a tour of MLB legend David Ortiz's swanky $12.5 million mansion in Miami that could set a record for the area's most expensive home.

A view of the backyard area of the home, including the large pool.(Credit: ONE Sotheby's International Realty)

David Ortiz is unloading his four-year-old Miami-area mansion and he is looking for a record price for the area.

Ortiz and his wife, Tiffany Ortiz, have filed for divorce, and the pair are selling the house because their children are grown, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The $12.5 million asking price would be a record for the area, according to Dirt.com. The previous high for Pinecrest was [the $10.5 million paid for a house in 2022 by Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat.

Take a look at the swanky estate below.


The house, just southwest of downtown Miami in Pinecrest, is about 17 miles from South Beach.

A bird’s-eye-view of the property, surrounded by lush greenery.(Credit: ONE Sotheby's International Realty)

Ortiz and his wife purchased the one acre of land in 2016 for $1.5 million, according to the Wall Street Journal. The house was completed in 2019.

The Pinecrest area is a nice mix of lush greenery and large lots. It's still close to Miami hot spots.


The 10,178-square-foot house sits on one acre of land.

A photo of the outside of the property, including its impressive backyard.(Credit: ONE Sotheby's International Realty)

The house has five bedrooms, six full baths, and two half-baths.

The contemporary house even has a driveway that looks like a piece of art.


The walk into the house crosses a bridge over a water feature.

A photo of the beautiful walk into the house – stepping stones surrounded by water.(Credit: ONE Sotheby's International Realty)


Inside, the house is well-lit with huge windows, tall ceilings, and lots of light colors.

A photo of the large living room, with the kitchen visible in the background.(Credit: ONE Sotheby's International Realty)

The house has a beautiful open concept with a large living area and the main kitchen in the background.

Whites and greys are the main color palette, but there are some occasional pops of color.


The kitchen looks like a chef's dream.

A photo of the kitchen, with a breakfast bar and dining table.(Credit: ONE Sotheby's International Realty)

The island has a metal countertop. There is also a walk-in pantry with an extra refrigerator. It appears the main fridge is "hidden" behind cabinet-style doors on the right side.

The table in the breakfast area adjacent to the kitchen has a marble top and a view of the outdoor area.


To see more of the home – including the primary bedroom and bathroom, the outdoor oasis and stunning pool area, and impressive theater room – head to Insider.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Insider Stories