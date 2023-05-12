HOME-RUN!
Take a tour of MLB legend David Ortiz's swanky $12.5 million mansion in Miami that could set a record for the area's most expensive home.
(Credit: ONE Sotheby's International Realty)
David Ortiz is unloading his four-year-old Miami-area mansion and he is looking for a record price for the area.
Ortiz and his wife, Tiffany Ortiz, have filed for divorce, and the pair are selling the house because their children are grown, according to The Wall Street Journal.
The $12.5 million asking price would be a record for the area, according to Dirt.com. The previous high for Pinecrest was [the $10.5 million paid for a house in 2022 by Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat.
Take a look at the swanky estate below.
The house, just southwest of downtown Miami in Pinecrest, is about 17 miles from South Beach.
(Credit: ONE Sotheby's International Realty)
Ortiz and his wife purchased the one acre of land in 2016 for $1.5 million, according to the Wall Street Journal. The house was completed in 2019.
The Pinecrest area is a nice mix of lush greenery and large lots. It's still close to Miami hot spots.
The 10,178-square-foot house sits on one acre of land.
(Credit: ONE Sotheby's International Realty)
The house has five bedrooms, six full baths, and two half-baths.
The contemporary house even has a driveway that looks like a piece of art.
The walk into the house crosses a bridge over a water feature.
(Credit: ONE Sotheby's International Realty)
Inside, the house is well-lit with huge windows, tall ceilings, and lots of light colors.
(Credit: ONE Sotheby's International Realty)
The house has a beautiful open concept with a large living area and the main kitchen in the background.
Whites and greys are the main color palette, but there are some occasional pops of color.
The kitchen looks like a chef's dream.
(Credit: ONE Sotheby's International Realty)
The island has a metal countertop. There is also a walk-in pantry with an extra refrigerator. It appears the main fridge is "hidden" behind cabinet-style doors on the right side.
The table in the breakfast area adjacent to the kitchen has a marble top and a view of the outdoor area.