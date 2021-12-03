Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

literally so cute

Submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com

Take A Look Inside The Tiny Apartment That Ikea Japan Is Renting Out For Less Than $1 A Month
Ikea Japan is leasing the tiny apartment in Shinjuku, Tokyo, for just 99 Japanese yen (about $0.86) per month.

Key Details

  • Ikea Japan is leasing a tiny home in Shinjuku, Tokyo, for 99 Japanese yen (about $0.86) a month.
  • The compact apartment is just 107 square feet, but it comes fully kitted with Ikea furniture.
  • There's just enough space for a kitchenette and a tiny bathroom, too.

