literally so cute
Take A Look Inside The Tiny Apartment That Ikea Japan Is Renting Out For Less Than $1 A Month
Submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com
Key Details
- Ikea Japan is leasing a tiny home in Shinjuku, Tokyo, for 99 Japanese yen (about $0.86) a month.
- The compact apartment is just 107 square feet, but it comes fully kitted with Ikea furniture.
- There's just enough space for a kitchenette and a tiny bathroom, too.
Additional submission from Hannah Williams:
WATCH: Biden Announces Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests, Booster Shots For All Adults
Biden announced the expansion of booster shots for all adults, free at-home tests for all, and his plan to send vaccines to countries in need.