who needs that many chairs?
Take A Look Inside The Largest House In The US — A Vanderbilt's 130-Year-Old Private Mansion With 35 Bedrooms
The Biltmore Estate, located in Asheville, North Carolina, is home to the largest privately-owned house in the United States.
George Vanderbilt, a prominent businessman from the late 19th and early 20th century, began constructing the Biltmore House in 1889.
The Biltmore Estate, which now spans a total of 8,000 acres, is covered with gardens designed by American landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted.
The main house, America's largest, includes 35 bedrooms, 43 bathrooms, and 65 fireplaces.
[The Biltmore Company]
With the help of around 1,000 people, the home was completed in six years.
[The grand staircase. The Biltmore Company]
It was officially opened by Vanderbilt in 1895.
[The breakfast room. The Biltmore Company]
Over the next 35 years, the estate played an important role in Vanderbilt's family life. In 1900, his wife, Edith, gave birth to their daughter Cornelia in the Louis XV Room. Two of their grandchildren were also born on the estate.
[A sitting room. The Biltmore Company]
Vanderbilt died in 1914. After his death, his wife Edith sold around 87,000 acres of the estate to the United States Forest Service.
[The banquet hall. The Biltmore Company]
The property has a history of collecting various pieces of artwork and artifacts. In fact, during World War II, artwork from Washington DC's National Gallery of Art was stored in the house.
[A tapestry gallery. The Biltmore Company]