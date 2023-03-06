Take A Look Inside Lufthansa's New Business-Class Cabins

Lufthansa has unveiled its new business-class cabins for long-haul flights — and they include seven options for seats.

[A sample layout of Lufthansa's new business-class cabin. Lufthansa]

The most luxurious option is a suite, which includes a small personal minibar and a wardrobe. Single suites have a window view...

[A single suite in Lufthansa's new business-class cabin. Lufthansa]

...while double suites, for people traveling with a companion, are located on the inside of the cabin.

[A double suite in Lufthansa's new business-class cabin. Lufthansa]

The suites have chest-high walls and sliding doors, which Lufthansa said give travelers more privacy.

The other seat options include ones with an extra work surface, window seats with more privacy with or without a baby bassinet, seats with extra-long beds of around 2.2 meters, double seats which can be combined, and classic business-class seats.

[A sample layout of seats in Lufthansa's new business-class cabin. Lufthansa]

Lufthansa said all the seating options can convert into beds, have options for heating and cooling via a personal device, and come with "generous" shoulder space.

[A sample layout of seats in Lufthansa's new business-class cabin. Lufthansa]

The seats also feature what Lufthansa calls a "shoulder sink-in," which the company said makes it more comfortable for people who sleep on their sides.

