Take A Look Inside Elon Musk's $70 Million Private Jet, Which He Says Is The Only Exception To His Disdain Of Luxuries Like Yachts And Vacations
Elon Musk bought a Gulfstream G650ER in March 2016.
While Musk says he doesn't own a home or a yacht, he has said that he finds having his own plane convenient.
The billionaire flew more than 150,000 miles on the jet in 2018 alone, per the Washington Post.
In an interview with Chris Anderson at the TED Conference in April, Musk said he doesn't spend "billions of dollars a year in personal consumption" — but that the jet is an exception to his frugal lifestyle. Musk added that he doesn't own a home, a yacht, or take vacations.
"I mean, the one exception is the plane, but if I don't use the plane then I have less hours to work," he said in the interview.
Gulfstream's flagship plane, the G650ER, is a favorite among many wealthy individuals, including Elon Musk, the richest man in the world.
Prices for the jet start from $66.5 million. Operating costs are typically in the millions.
The 19-seater jet is replete with a galley, where food and drinks can be prepared.
The jet has four living areas. The main cabin comprises of 10 seats and a sofa.
