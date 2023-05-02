Popular
Rachel Bernstein
Rachel Bernstein via insider.com
Strangers Kept Arriving At An LA Man's Home, Thinking It Was Their Airbnb. The Company Left Him Hanging For More Than A Year.
3-4 times a week, strangers came to Jeff Palkevich's door looking for a nonexistent Airbnb. They were likely victims of a scam to get around short-term rental laws.
The Lede

Airbnbs are popular and oversaturated with listings and hosts, but one man found that a number of would-be customers thought that his home was going to be their vacation spot.

Key Details

  • For nearly a year, Jeff Palkevich had been regularly visited by strangers looking for their Airbnb.
  • But the Airbnb they sought was a mile away in a different city in Los Angeles County.
  • The Airbnb host was publicly advertising an incorrect address, a tactic often used by scammers.

