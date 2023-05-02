not the home you're looking for
Strangers Kept Arriving At An LA Man's Home, Thinking It Was Their Airbnb. The Company Left Him Hanging For More Than A Year.
The Lede
Airbnbs are popular and oversaturated with listings and hosts, but one man found that a number of would-be customers thought that his home was going to be their vacation spot.
Key Details
- For nearly a year, Jeff Palkevich had been regularly visited by strangers looking for their Airbnb.
- But the Airbnb they sought was a mile away in a different city in Los Angeles County.
- The Airbnb host was publicly advertising an incorrect address, a tactic often used by scammers.