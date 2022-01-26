get that boost
Starbucks Is Selling Energy Drinks For The First Time
Submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com
Key Details
- Starbucks has launched Starbucks BAYA Energy – the coffee chain's first-ever line of energy drinks.
- The $2.89 cans are available at retail stores and will be rolled out at Starbucks US stores from March.
- The drinks come in three flavors: mango guava, raspberry lime, and pineapple passionfruit.
Additional submission from Hannah Williams:
I made a sandwich in my air fryer every day for a week. Here are the 6 easy recipes I'd make again.
From air-fried meatball subs and grilled cheeses to chicken Caprese paninis and Monte Cristos, I found the best sandwiches to make in an air fryer.