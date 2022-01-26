Trending
Starbucks Is Selling Energy Drinks For The First Time
The drinks, called Starbucks BAYA Energy, come in three flavors: mango guava, raspberry lime, and pineapple passionfruit.

Key Details

  • Starbucks has launched Starbucks BAYA Energy – the coffee chain's first-ever line of energy drinks.
  • The $2.89 cans are available at retail stores and will be rolled out at Starbucks US stores from March.
  • The drinks come in three flavors: mango guava, raspberry lime, and pineapple passionfruit.

