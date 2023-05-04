Popular
Some Noom Users Say The App's Daily Weigh-Ins And Calorie-Tracking System Are 'Toxic' And Triggered Disordered Eating
Experts say Noom's advertising makes it attractive to users who could be most at risk of falling back into unhealthy restriction habits.
The Lede

Noom markets itself as a program with "psychology-trained" coaches to help you "stop dieting" and "get lifelong results." But some users say that despite the positive ads, they found themselves falling into poor eating habits.

Key Details

  • The weight-loss app Noom built its brand on acknowledging that "diets don't work."
  • Former users say they were drawn to Noom's message, but the app triggered disordered eating.
  • Experts say Noom could attract high-risk people who may fall into unhealthy habits while on the program.

