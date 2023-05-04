not what it seems
Some Noom Users Say The App's Daily Weigh-Ins And Calorie-Tracking System Are 'Toxic' And Triggered Disordered Eating
The Lede
Noom markets itself as a program with "psychology-trained" coaches to help you "stop dieting" and "get lifelong results." But some users say that despite the positive ads, they found themselves falling into poor eating habits.
Key Details
- The weight-loss app Noom built its brand on acknowledging that "diets don't work."
- Former users say they were drawn to Noom's message, but the app triggered disordered eating.
- Experts say Noom could attract high-risk people who may fall into unhealthy habits while on the program.