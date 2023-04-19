scammer central
Why Reddit And TikTok Are Hating On MLM 'Huns'
The Lede
The trick to a successful MLM (or multi-level marketing scheme) is social media, but who is getting sucked in and who is the real villain?
Key Details
- After finding herself lonely and overwhelmed, Emily Paulson suddenly found herself as part of an MLM.
- An MLM – or a multi-level marketing scheme – frequently target those looking for a community or financial stability and 76% of them are women.
- However, it seems that all of the anger and vitriol is misplaced when we should instead get angry at the companies that are "knowingly putting so many people in debt and alienating them from their communities."