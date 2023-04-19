Popular
scammer central

Rachel Bernstein
Rachel Bernstein via businessinsider.com
Why Reddit And TikTok Are Hating On MLM 'Huns'
Reddit hates multi-level marketing companies' salespeople. But former seller Emily Paulson says MLM schemes are the real scammers.
The Lede

The trick to a successful MLM (or multi-level marketing scheme) is social media, but who is getting sucked in and who is the real villain?

Key Details

  • After finding herself lonely and overwhelmed, Emily Paulson suddenly found herself as part of an MLM.
  • An MLM – or a multi-level marketing scheme – frequently target those looking for a community or financial stability and 76% of them are women.
  • However, it seems that all of the anger and vitriol is misplaced when we should instead get angry at the companies that are "knowingly putting so many people in debt and alienating them from their communities."
