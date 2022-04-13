Serena Williams Talks Mom Guilt, Her Venture Capital Firm, & ‘King Richard’ Sequel

Between established businesses, a beautiful family, and a legacy as one of the greatest tennis players the sport has ever seen, Williams has nothing left to prove. She spoke to Insider about motherhood, her career, and more.

Williams is Insider’s first-ever cover story, written by Sylvia Obell and photographed by Joshua Kissi.

Williams is clearly a master at time management — except when it comes to herself. The issue is not that she hasn’t figured out work-life balance, but, like many mothers, that she struggles not to give all her personal time to her 4-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia. One can’t help but admire Williams’ attitude, considering all the negativity she’s faced for daring to be both Black and invincible. Williams and her family really did everything they said they would do. It’s not something many people can say, but reporter Sylvia Obell learned that bragging isn’t really this icon’s style. Read the full cover story on Insider. Or, you can read more on Twitter: