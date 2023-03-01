thx for nothing
Self-Centered Boomers Destroyed The Economy — And Now Millennials And Gen Z Are Paying The Price
The Lede
Key Details
- Boomers, who were for a long time the largest generation in global history, are entering their twilight years.
- As they ride off into the sunset, they're leaving behind an economy that isn't really built to accommodate the demands of the 21st century.
- Future prosperity for millennials, Gen Zers, and beyond depends on reversing this economywide bottleneck created by boomers.