See Qantas' New Cabin Suites On What Will Be The World's Longest Nonstop Flights Journeying Up To 21 Hours

Beginning in late 2025, Australian flag carrier Qantas will fly between Sydney and New York and London, covering 9,950 and 10,573 miles, respectively.

[Qantas Airbus A350-1000 demonstration flight over Sydney. Airbus]

The routes will be powered by 12 Airbus A350-1000 ultra-long-haul aircraft equipped with Rolls Royce Trent XWB-97 engines, which are compatible with sustainable aviation fuel and improve efficiency.

For those willing to trek up to 21 hours in the sky and pay up for comfort, Qantas has unveiled innovative first and business class suites to keep passengers relaxed onboard.

[The routes were initially planned for 2022 or 2023, but were delayed due to the pandemic. Qantas]

The carrier said it has been working on the cabin for five years in partnership with Airbus. While the A350-1000 can carry up to 410 travelers in three classes or up to 440 in an all-economy configuration...

[Qatar Airways A350-1000 cabin, which has business and economy options. David Ibekwe/Insider]

…Qantas has opted for just 238 seats across four cabins, including economy, premium economy, business, and first.

In business class, the airline has configured the cabin in a 1x2x1 layout with 52 seats.

Passengers will find a plethora of luxury amenities, including a fully-enclosed privacy door...

…an 18-inch screen with Bluetooth capabilities...

…a large tray table that unfolds from under the TV screen…

…and an 80-inch lie-flat bed.

Meanwhile, first class has even more luxuries. Configured with six suites in a 1x1x1 layout, travelers get an enclosed pod with a reclining lounger…

…a separate twin bed, offering space to work and rest…

…a large 32-inch screen with Bluetooth connectivity, and six storage areas — including in the arm rest, under the ottoman, and next to the TV screen.

There are also many power options, including USB-A/C, AC, and wireless charging.

The suite's design allows for two people to sit inside at one time and have a meeting or dine together.

According to Qantas, the A350-1000 suites will offer 50% more space compared to those on its Airbus A380s…

[Qantas Airbus A380 refurbished first class. Qantas]

…and the cabin also has a "tailored lighting program that will influence mood and sleep patterns."

[The twin bed in first class. Qantas]

