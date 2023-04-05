not a flight risk
See Inside Trump Force One, The Former President's Prized $100 Million Boeing 757 Private Jet He Just Refurbished
During his time as president, Donald Trump paraded around the world in Air Force One, a specially-modified Boeing 747 used for presidential transport. But, as a multi-billionaire and business tycoon, Air Force One was not Trump's first time using an enormous private jet.
The 43-seater jet can accommodate gourmet meals, but Trump has been seen eating Big Macs and French fries onboard.
Beyond the galley are a first class cabin and a dining area with loungers and a couch...
...and a table with four chairs, which Trump regularly conducted interviews from.
Moving through the jet, passengers will find the main lounge, which features seats, a couch, and the SkyTheater with a 57" TV and sound system that replicates a "Hollywood screening room," Amanda Miller, the Trump Organization's SVP of marketing & corporate communications, said.
Trump has his own private bedroom with a custom headboard, pillows, and comforter, as well as a theater system and work desk.
The former president also has a master bathroom with a green countertop and gold-plated sink.
