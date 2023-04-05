Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

not a flight risk

See Inside Trump Force One, The Former President's Prized $100 Million Boeing 757 Private Jet He Just Refurbished

Theresa Merkel
Theresa Merkel
See Inside Trump Force One, The Former President's Prized $100 Million Boeing 757 Private Jet He Just Refurbished
The former president bought his luxury Boeing 757 private jet in 2011 and decked it out with gold-plated seatbelts and the Trump family crest.
During his time as president, Donald Trump paraded around the world in Air Force One, a specially-modified Boeing 747 used for presidential transport. But, as a multi-billionaire and business tycoon, Air Force One was not Trump's first time using an enormous private jet.

[Trump onboard his Boeing 757 private jet. Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images]

The 43-seater jet can accommodate gourmet meals, but Trump has been seen eating Big Macs and French fries onboard.

[Donald Trump eats a meal from McDonald's in his 757 private jet. Donald Trump for President]

Beyond the galley are a first class cabin and a dining area with loungers and a couch...

[Behind the dining area through the door is the first class cabin (far left). Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images]

...and a table with four chairs, which Trump regularly conducted interviews from.

[Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images]

Moving through the jet, passengers will find the main lounge, which features seats, a couch, and the SkyTheater with a 57" TV and sound system that replicates a "Hollywood screening room," Amanda Miller, the Trump Organization's SVP of marketing & corporate communications, said.

[Pictured is the main lounge's couch. Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images]

Trump has his own private bedroom with a custom headboard, pillows, and comforter, as well as a theater system and work desk.

[Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images]

The former president also has a master bathroom with a green countertop and gold-plated sink.

[Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images]

To see more photos inside Trump's $100 million Boeing 757 Private Jet, head to Insider.

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Insider Stories