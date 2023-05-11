See Inside An Arctic Airbnb Village That Costs $190 Per Night And Lets Guests Sleep Under The Northern Lights

The "Arctic Hideaway" is a tiny village of homes located at the arctic Norwegian archipelago Fleinvær, outside the city Bodø.

[The arctic hideaway on a snow-covered hill. Pasi Aalto]

Håvard Lund, the owner of an "arctic hideaway" in Gildeskål, Nordland, Norway, never intended to put his village — which sits on a remote island in the Arctic, without shops and cars — on Airbnb, and he's sometimes afraid of what guests' expectations will be.

"Despite my in-depth description on Airbnb, I still have bookings from people who don't read one word and just see the pictures and come. This can lead to bad reviews," Lund told Insider.

The tiny village has all the functions of a normal home but is split into multiple structures and can host a group of people while immersing them in nature.

The structures overlook the Norwegian Sea.

[Kathrine Sørgaard]

At night, guests can see the Northern Lights.

[fyreMedia]

Accommodation prices are currently about $190 a night, but each stay is a minimum of two nights.

[Kathrine Sørgaard]

The island is remote, with no supermarkets or shops.

[Oivind Arvola]

The village offers all the functions of a home, but split into 11 different houses.

[fyreMedia]

It was designed for guests to interact with nature when navigating between buildings.

[Martin Losvik]