See How A 27-Year-Old Real-Estate Investor Bought 3 Homes — One For As Little As $65,000 — And Flipped Them For Profit

John Crenshaw bought his first investment property for $65,000 in Killeen, Texas — about an hour's drive north of Austin — in 2021. He was 25 at the time.

[Crenshaw purchased a rundown 1,300-square-foot ranch-style house in Killeen, Texas for $65,000. The old facade, top, and the revamped exterior, bottom. John Crenshaw]

The house's small garage had been converted into a living space but Crenshaw added a window near the fireplace to give the room more light. Believe it or not, this is the same room.

[The living room of the house as it looked when Crenshaw bought it, top, and the renovated living room with an adjacent open kitchen, bottom. John Crenshaw]

A family relocating from California to Texas purchased the renovated home for $195,000, over asking price, Crenshaw said. He added that he walked away with a $55,0000 profit after renovation expenses and closing costs.

[The bathroom of the house was messy and dirty when he bought it, top, and required a full demolition and rehab, bottom. John Crenshaw]

Crenshaw purchased this house in Harker Heights — which neighbors Killeen and is about an hour north of Austin — for $188,000 and sold it for $232,000 after renovations. He said he just broke even on this project.

[Crenshaw said "the energy was terrible" during his first walkthrough of this house. He cleaned up the landscaping, top, and painted the garage door a dark color, bottom. John Crenshaw]

Crenshaw said he purchased this house from online wholesaler New Western, a company that he believes prices their properties too high, giving flippers little room for profit.

[Crenshaw pulled up old carpet, top, and replaced it with new flooring, bottom. John Crenshaw]

Crenshaw said that his renovation ideas come from "a lot of Pinterest, a lot of Etsy, and a lot of effort."

[Crenshaw updated the drab 1970s galley kitchen with white tile and stainless-steel appliances that have a more contemporary look. John Crenshaw]

