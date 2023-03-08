Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

making money move

See How A 27-Year-Old Real-Estate Investor Bought 3 Homes — One For As Little As $65,000 — And Flipped Them For Profit

Theresa Merkel
Theresa Merkel
See How A 27-Year-Old Real-Estate Investor Bought 3 Homes — One For As Little As $65,000 — And Flipped Them For Profit
John Crenshaw shared before-and-after photos of homes he fixed up near Austin, Texas. He broke down how much money he spent and made on each.
· 595 reads

John Crenshaw bought his first investment property for $65,000 in Killeen, Texas — about an hour's drive north of Austin — in 2021. He was 25 at the time.

[Crenshaw purchased a rundown 1,300-square-foot ranch-style house in Killeen, Texas for $65,000. The old facade, top, and the revamped exterior, bottom. John Crenshaw]

The house's small garage had been converted into a living space but Crenshaw added a window near the fireplace to give the room more light. Believe it or not, this is the same room.

[The living room of the house as it looked when Crenshaw bought it, top, and the renovated living room with an adjacent open kitchen, bottom. John Crenshaw]

A family relocating from California to Texas purchased the renovated home for $195,000, over asking price, Crenshaw said. He added that he walked away with a $55,0000 profit after renovation expenses and closing costs.

[The bathroom of the house was messy and dirty when he bought it, top, and required a full demolition and rehab, bottom. John Crenshaw]

Crenshaw purchased this house in Harker Heights — which neighbors Killeen and is about an hour north of Austin — for $188,000 and sold it for $232,000 after renovations. He said he just broke even on this project.

[Crenshaw said "the energy was terrible" during his first walkthrough of this house. He cleaned up the landscaping, top, and painted the garage door a dark color, bottom. John Crenshaw]

Crenshaw said he purchased this house from online wholesaler New Western, a company that he believes prices their properties too high, giving flippers little room for profit.

[Crenshaw pulled up old carpet, top, and replaced it with new flooring, bottom. John Crenshaw]

Crenshaw said that his renovation ideas come from "a lot of Pinterest, a lot of Etsy, and a lot of effort."

[Crenshaw updated the drab 1970s galley kitchen with white tile and stainless-steel appliances that have a more contemporary look. John Crenshaw]

To see more before-and-after photos of homes John Crenshaw flipped, head to Insider.

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Insider Stories