App-solutely fantastic
Science Has Found A Simple Way To Free Us From Our Addiction To Social Media
The Lede
Like most of us, writer Shubham Agarwal found himself hopelessly addicted to his phone; however, a new app showed him the way out.
Key Details
- We now use our phone all the time. We use it when we're bored, it's our map when we're driving, and on the train.
- But, writer Shubham Agarwal has found an app called One Sec that forces users to be more intentional with their phone usage.
- One Sec has taught Agarwal that more and more app companies are trying to use "speed bumps" by adding extra steps to see if users really want to go on the app or are simply bored.