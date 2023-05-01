weird science
Science Has Finally Figured Out How Fast And Loud You Should Talk On Zoom
The Lede
You're probably more familiar with Zoom than you would like to be – the app became a fixture in our lives during the COVID-19 lockdowns. But, have you ever thought about the science behind how we interact on the platform?
Key Details
- Insider's Adam Rogers writes: "in a study last year, people who were face-to-face responded to yes/no questions in 297 milliseconds, on average, while those on Zoom chats took 976 milliseconds."
- Throughout the pandemic and as remote work becomes more popular, video chats have been essential in fostering community in the remote workplace.
- In research, data found that those that spoke louder, faster, and with more intensity were the "good conversationalists" of Zoom.