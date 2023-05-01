Popular
Rachel Bernstein
Rachel Bernstein
Science Has Finally Figured Out How Fast And Loud You Should Talk On Zoom
Researchers just created the largest-ever database of how we interact on video-chat. Here's what they found.
You're probably more familiar with Zoom than you would like to be – the app became a fixture in our lives during the COVID-19 lockdowns. But, have you ever thought about the science behind how we interact on the platform?

  • Insider's Adam Rogers writes: "in a study last year, people who were face-to-face responded to yes/no questions in 297 milliseconds, on average, while those on Zoom chats took 976 milliseconds."
  • Throughout the pandemic and as remote work becomes more popular, video chats have been essential in fostering community in the remote workplace.
  • In research, data found that those that spoke louder, faster, and with more intensity were the "good conversationalists" of Zoom.

