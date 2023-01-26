Popular
confident in conspiracy

Rachel Bernstein
Rachel Bernstein via businessinsider.com
Science Has Finally Cracked The Mystery Of Why So Many People Believe In Conspiracy Theories
Falling for conspiracy theories isn't driven by ignorance, or isolation, or insanity. It's something far more common — and way, way scarier.
Those that believe in conspiracy theories aren't suffering from ignorance instead, Insider's Adam Rogers writes, they are simply overconfident.

  • Psychologist Gordon Pennycook found that overconfidence correlated significantly with belief in conspiracy theories.
  • Depending on you measure it, more than half of Americans believe in some shady figure influencing world events.
  • Though, it still isn't clear whether there are more people who believe in conspiracy theories in the present day. Perhaps there are just more theories to believe in today's world.

