Science Has Finally Cracked The Mystery Of Why So Many People Believe In Conspiracy Theories
The Lede
Those that believe in conspiracy theories aren't suffering from ignorance instead, Insider's Adam Rogers writes, they are simply overconfident.
Key Details
- Psychologist Gordon Pennycook found that overconfidence correlated significantly with belief in conspiracy theories.
- Depending on you measure it, more than half of Americans believe in some shady figure influencing world events.
- Though, it still isn't clear whether there are more people who believe in conspiracy theories in the present day. Perhaps there are just more theories to believe in today's world.