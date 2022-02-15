THE MASS SHOOTING WAS IN 2012
Sandy Hook Families Agree To $73 Million Settlement With Remington Arms
Submitted by Hannah Williams via insider.com
Key Details
- The families of nine victims in the Sandy Hook school massacre have settled their lawsuit against Remington Arms — the gunmaker of the rifle that was used in the 2012 mass shooting.
- The settlement was for $73 million, according to court documents seen by the Associated Press.
- It marks the first time a gunmaker has been held responsible for a mass shooting in the United States.
