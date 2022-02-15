Trending
THE MASS SHOOTING WAS IN 2012

Submitted by Hannah Williams via insider.com

Sandy Hook Families Agree To $73 Million Settlement With Remington Arms
The families of victims of the shooting filed suit against Remington Arms over its marketing of the rifle that was used in the 2012 massacre.

Key Details

  • The families of nine victims in the Sandy Hook school massacre have settled their lawsuit against Remington Arms — the gunmaker of the rifle that was used in the 2012 mass shooting.
  • The settlement was for $73 million, according to court documents seen by the Associated Press.
  • It marks the first time a gunmaker has been held responsible for a mass shooting in the United States.

