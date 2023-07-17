BRINGING BACK THE BAY
San Francisco’s ‘Doom Loop’ Is A Warning For Every American City. Here’s How We Can Fix It — Before It’s Too Late
The Lede
Ever since the pandemic, the city has become the scary poster child for the Death of American Downtowns. Liberal newspapers and conservative pundits alike love to point to San Francisco as a cautionary tale of how not to run a city, a post-COVID apocalypse.
Key Details
- The political power in the city has always been California old-money business interests, even before California was part of the United States.
- The failures of the Bay Area go deeper than a left-right slap fight or a NIMBY outbreak.
- What's happening in San Francisco is an apotheosis of a grand, centurylong experiment in American urbanism.
San Francisco, once the greatest city in North America, turned into the incubator for California politics. It is now the the logical endpoint for California's toxic progressive environment. This is what happens when there is no right to balance out the left and no center to speak of.
And the author is dead wrong. Likely in a state of denial. This is what happens when nobody pushes back against progressive policies. Fact.