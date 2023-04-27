Popular
Rachel Bernstein
Sam Altman Is Building His Utopia, Whether You Want It Or Not
OpenAI is just the beginning. Sam Altman oversees an interconnected web of companies that could change the way we live forever.
OpenAI CEO is climbing to a title of one of the most important people in the world – are you ready for the utopia he sees?

  • Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI CEO, has been a fixture in Silicon Valley for years, but has quickly become a household name.
  • Insider spoke to Altman's friends and Altman himself to learn more about the world that he sees.
  • The incredible success of OpenAI's ChatGPT has positioned Altman to become one of Time's 100 most influential people and enveloped the world in an AI craze.

