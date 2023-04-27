tech giant's world
Sam Altman Is Building His Utopia, Whether You Want It Or Not
The Lede
OpenAI CEO is climbing to a title of one of the most important people in the world – are you ready for the utopia he sees?
Key Details
- Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI CEO, has been a fixture in Silicon Valley for years, but has quickly become a household name.
- Insider spoke to Altman's friends and Altman himself to learn more about the world that he sees.
- The incredible success of OpenAI's ChatGPT has positioned Altman to become one of Time's 100 most influential people and enveloped the world in an AI craze.