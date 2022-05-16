Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

PUTIN AND HIS TABLES

793 reads | submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com

Russian State Media Shows Off Putin's New 'Long But Round' Table At The Kremlin
Putin has previously met with world leaders at opposite ends of a different — and impractically long — white wooden table at the Kremlin.

Key Details

  • Putin debuted another massive table while meeting with members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.
  • According to Russian state media, the table is "long but round."
  • Putin has distanced himself while meeting with other world leaders at a different, impractically long table.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.