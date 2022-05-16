PUTIN AND HIS TABLES
Russian State Media Shows Off Putin's New 'Long But Round' Table At The Kremlin
793 reads | submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com
Key Details
- Putin debuted another massive table while meeting with members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.
- According to Russian state media, the table is "long but round."
- Putin has distanced himself while meeting with other world leaders at a different, impractically long table.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments