Zuckerberg zooms out
RIP Metaverse, We Hardly Knew Ye
The Lede
Ed Zitron writes an obituary for Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse, an idea that has quickly been replaced by the public's frenzy over AI.
Key Details
- The Metaverse, once the hottest idea in tech, is headed to the industry's graveyard of failed fads.
- As the tech industry transitions to AI – the latest shiny idea in the industry – Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse has been cast aside despite it once being promised as the "future of the internet."
- Ed Zitron writes for Insider that Zuckerberg misled everyone and threw billions of dollars on an idea that was only ever built on the vague promises of a single CEO.