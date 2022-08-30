'he's not a good guy'
'Revealing' Teen Costumes, On-Set Massages, And A Gender-Discrimination Complaint: Inside Dan Schneider's 'Disgusting' Nickelodeon Empire
Key Details
- Despite Schneider's success, whispers that he bullied crew members and became overly close with child actors have followed the 58-year-old for years.
- Rumors of Schneider's misconduct exploded into widespread speculation earlier in August when the "iCarly" star Jennette McCurdy published her memoir, "I'm Glad My Mom Died."
- One longtime writer said it took years before he understood what he now describes as the "maddening, disgusting, controlling little bubble" that Schneider created.