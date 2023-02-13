Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

talk about damage control

Rachel Bernstein
Rachel Bernstein via businessinsider.com
Rep. George Santos' Press Secretary Said She Fields Endless Angry Calls, Gets Dirty Looks On The Hill, But Still Thinks Her Boss Is A 'Borderline Genius'
Meet Gabrielle Lipsky, the 24-year-old daughter of GOP donors, whose first job in DC is working as a press secretary for a scandal-ridden congressman.
· 427 reads

The Lede

Representing scandal-ridden George Santos has not made Gabrielle Lipsky question the congressman and calls the experience a "rapid-fire crash course."

Key Details

  • Insider interviewed Rep. George Santos' 24-year-old press secretary, Gabrielle Lipsky.
  • Her job involves answering calls from members of the public who are furious about Santos' lies.
  • The scandal-ridden lawmaker is facing calls to resign, but Lipsky still thinks he's a "borderline genius."
Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Insider Stories