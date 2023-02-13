talk about damage control
Rep. George Santos' Press Secretary Said She Fields Endless Angry Calls, Gets Dirty Looks On The Hill, But Still Thinks Her Boss Is A 'Borderline Genius'
The Lede
Representing scandal-ridden George Santos has not made Gabrielle Lipsky question the congressman and calls the experience a "rapid-fire crash course."
Key Details
- Insider interviewed Rep. George Santos' 24-year-old press secretary, Gabrielle Lipsky.
- Her job involves answering calls from members of the public who are furious about Santos' lies.
- The scandal-ridden lawmaker is facing calls to resign, but Lipsky still thinks he's a "borderline genius."