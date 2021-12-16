Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Submitted by Hannah Williams via markets.businessinsider.com

Reddit Confidentially Files To Go Public After Explosive Growth Fueled By Meme Stock Chatter
Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, Reddit was valued at $10 billion in a private fundraising round earlier this year.

Key Details

  • Reddit's filing comes as US IPOs touched record highs in 2021, fueled by ample liquidity.
  • Reddit saw explosive growth as retail investors flocked to its message boards for tips on meme stocks.
  • Its advertising revenue jumped almost threefold on-year in the second quarter.

