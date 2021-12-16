interesting
Reddit Confidentially Files To Go Public After Explosive Growth Fueled By Meme Stock Chatter
Submitted by Hannah Williams via markets.businessinsider.com
Key Details
- Reddit's filing comes as US IPOs touched record highs in 2021, fueled by ample liquidity.
- Reddit saw explosive growth as retail investors flocked to its message boards for tips on meme stocks.
- Its advertising revenue jumped almost threefold on-year in the second quarter.
