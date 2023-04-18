instagram vs reality
Real-Life Photos Of Coachella Show The Difference Between Instagram And Reality
Coachella's famous Ferris wheel is a staple in photos.
[Coachella's most recognizable attraction is billed as "the world's largest transportable Ferris wheel." Callie Ahlgrim/Insider]
But to actually ride the attraction, you need to wait in a long line and pay an extra ticket fee.
[Fans wait in line to ride the Ferris wheel at Coachella. Callie Ahlgrim/Insider]
Indeed, doing anything during peak hours can take ages, from using a locker to getting a cocktail.
[Fans wait in line to access a storage locker at Coachella. Callie Ahlgrim/Insider]
Spectra is another piece of Coachella eye candy that's cool to experience during the daytime.
[Spectra is a large-scale art installation designed by NEWSUBSTANCE. Callie Ahlgrim/Insider]
But if you try to enjoy the art installation at night, it's a complete let-down.
[Festivalgoers inside the Spectra installation at Coachella. Callie Ahlgrim/Insider]
Festivalgoers often use Coachella's sculptures as photo backdrops.
[A fan poses in front of Holoflux by Guvenc Ozel. Callie Ahlgrim/Insider]
Behind the scenes, the art is used more often to take refuge from the cruel heat.
[People seek refuge in the shade of Eden, an art installation by Maggie West. Callie Ahlgrim/Insider]