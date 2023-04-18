Real-Life Photos Of Coachella Show The Difference Between Instagram And Reality

Coachella's famous Ferris wheel is a staple in photos.

[Coachella's most recognizable attraction is billed as "the world's largest transportable Ferris wheel." Callie Ahlgrim/Insider]

But to actually ride the attraction, you need to wait in a long line and pay an extra ticket fee.

[Fans wait in line to ride the Ferris wheel at Coachella. Callie Ahlgrim/Insider]

Indeed, doing anything during peak hours can take ages, from using a locker to getting a cocktail.

[Fans wait in line to access a storage locker at Coachella. Callie Ahlgrim/Insider]

Spectra is another piece of Coachella eye candy that's cool to experience during the daytime.

[Spectra is a large-scale art installation designed by NEWSUBSTANCE. Callie Ahlgrim/Insider]

But if you try to enjoy the art installation at night, it's a complete let-down.

[Festivalgoers inside the Spectra installation at Coachella. Callie Ahlgrim/Insider]

Festivalgoers often use Coachella's sculptures as photo backdrops.

[A fan poses in front of Holoflux by Guvenc Ozel. Callie Ahlgrim/Insider]

Behind the scenes, the art is used more often to take refuge from the cruel heat.

[People seek refuge in the shade of Eden, an art installation by Maggie West. Callie Ahlgrim/Insider]

