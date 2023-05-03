Popular
show me the money

Rachel Bernstein
Rachel Bernstein
Real Estate Agents Are Tacking Ludicrous 'Junk Fees' On To Every Home Purchase
Real-estate agents and brokerages are tacking ludicrous fees on to a growing number of house sales — and it's driving up the cost of home buying.
The Lede

When buying a home, there are a number of people involved by the time the buyer gets the keys. Brokers say the added fee is necessary to cover the cost, but is it?

Key Details

  • The typical admin fee ranges from $250 to $500 though it can even be much higher.
  • The fee has divided the industry and buyers with some saying it's necessary and opposers arguing that it's ridiculous – with plenty of room for abuse due to the lack of transparency.
  • "It just has to be looked at as a junk fee," Stephen Brobeck, a senior fellow at the Consumer Federation of America, told Insider.

Comments

