Real Estate Agents Are Tacking Ludicrous 'Junk Fees' On To Every Home Purchase
The Lede
When buying a home, there are a number of people involved by the time the buyer gets the keys. Brokers say the added fee is necessary to cover the cost, but is it?
Key Details
- The typical admin fee ranges from $250 to $500 though it can even be much higher.
- The fee has divided the industry and buyers with some saying it's necessary and opposers arguing that it's ridiculous – with plenty of room for abuse due to the lack of transparency.
- "It just has to be looked at as a junk fee," Stephen Brobeck, a senior fellow at the Consumer Federation of America, told Insider.