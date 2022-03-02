RANKED: The 2022 Formula One Race Car Designs, Ranked From Pretty-In-Pink To A Bright Red Speed Machine

Formula One returns on March 20 with 2022 curtain-raiser, the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The season is one of the most anticipated in years, with new rules expected to shake up the pack.

A new season means new car designs, and Insider has ranked all the teams' latest efforts — here's a sneak peek:

1: Ferrari

Grade: A+

Why: Think racecar, and you think bright red Ferrari. The 2022 Ferrari car, named the F1-75, is a particularly fine example of a red racecar, featuring an all-red body alongside jet black front and rear wings.

The mix of colors creates an intimidating car that just looks like it will go fast on track, and will doubtless adorn the bedroom walls of countless young F1 fans around the world.

2: Aston Martin

Grade: A

Why: The 2022 Aston Martin F1 car is pretty much as close as we're ever going to get to knowing what it would look like if James Bond became a Formula One driver. Decked in the iconic racing green of Britain's best-known luxury sports car maker, the AMR22 features fluorescent yellow accents and glistens in the sun like no other car on the grid. A superb effort.

3: Alfa Romeo

Grade: A

Why: The 2022 Alfa might not be the fastest car on track this season, even with 10-time race winner Valtteri Bottas at the wheel, but i*t will be one of the prettiest. *

Italian automakers are famed for the beauty of their machines, and this is no different. The metallic red and white paint scheme is gorgeous, and the car's Italian flag rear wing is the single best-looking feature on any of the 2022 cars.

