he's not budging
Piers Morgan Says Trump Has A 'Blind, Pathological' Belief That The 2020 Election Was Stolen From Him
Key Details
- Piers Morgan spoke to Fox News about his recent interview with Donald Trump, set to air today.
- Morgan said Trump has a "pathological" fixation with 2020 election-fraud claims.
- He stood by his claim that Trump stormed out of an interview when challenged about them.
