Popular
he's not budging

Piers Morgan Says Trump Has A 'Blind, Pathological' Belief That The 2020 Election Was Stolen From Him
Piers Morgan spoke to Fox News about interviewing the former president and clashing with him over his baseless claims of election fraud.

Key Details

  • Piers Morgan spoke to Fox News about his recent interview with Donald Trump, set to air today.
  • Morgan said Trump has a "pathological" fixation with 2020 election-fraud claims.
  • He stood by his claim that Trump stormed out of an interview when challenged about them.

Comments

