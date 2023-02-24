PHOTOS: What it's really like to go to London Fashion Week when you're not an A-list celebrity

We went to London Fashion Week as Insider reporters for the first time.

(Credit: Maria Noyen/Insider, Hannah Williams/Insider)

Neither of us has reported on the event for Insider before, so we were excited to see how the week, which took place from February 17 to 21, would go.

Needless to say, we are also far from A-list celebrities. And because of that, LFW was full of surprising moments – take a look.

Fashion Week in London involves a lot of waiting in line – even if you have a ticket.

(Credit: Maria Noyen/Insider)

Of the shows and presentations we attended, there wasn't a single one that didn't involve us waiting in line.

That said, when the organizers were ready to go, the lines usually moved quite quickly. The queue also gave us plenty of time to make small talk with fellow attendees and take in all of the wild looks people were displaying during LFW.

There was a lot of time spent taking the tube. We were surprised at just how spread out the catwalk venues were across the city.

(Credit: Maria Noyen/Insider)

In previous years, LFW catwalks and presentations have been concentrated in one neighborhood of London.

However, this year shows were put on across the city, which meant that people like us were rushing from catwalk to catwalk on the tube or the bus.

Some venues were so crowded that all you could see were the phones, arms, and backs of other people.

(Credit: Maria Noyen/Insider)

We weren't sure if it was a case of the brands inviting too many people or choosing venues that weren't well-suited to a fashion show or presentation, but there were a couple of times when the events were so busy that most of our attention was drawn to the phones and backs of fellow attendees, rather than the clothes.

You don't have to be a celebrity to be hounded by cameras at LFW.

(Credit: Maria Noyen/Insider)

Because of how incredible the street style at LFW is, almost everyone who attends is asked to show off their outfit to the camera at one point or another.

Both of us were asked to pose for photographers on the second day, which felt both incredibly awkward and exhilarating.

Although our time in the spotlight was fleeting, it's safe to say we have somewhat of a better understanding of what it's like to be a celebrity hounded by paparazzi after LFW.

