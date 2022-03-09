Take a Peek
Photos Show the Luxury Megayachts That Belong to Russian Oligarchs — Some of Whom Are Targeted by Sanctions
Submitted by Daisy Grant
Russian billionaires' assets — including their megayachts — are in danger of being seized as countries continue to impose sanctions on Russian oligarchs in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
US President Joe Biden announced that the US will make a substantial effort to seize Russian oligarchs' assets.
Insider has compiled a list of photos with mega yachts linked to Russian oligarchs. Head to Insider to see photos of the rest of the megayachts.
A picture taken on March 3, 2022 in a shipyard of La Ciotat, near Marseille, southern France, shows a yacht, Amore Vero, owned by a company linked to Igor Sechin, chief executive of Russian energy giant Rosneft.
This photograph taken on March 3, 2022 shows the "Quantum Blue," Russian billionaire Sergei Galitsky's yacht, docked in the port of Monaco.
Super yacht Dilbar 15,917 tones, owned by Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov departing the Port of Southampton.