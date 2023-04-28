Photos Show Just How Big The SpaceX Starship Mega-Rocket Is

SpaceX's Starship is the tallest and most powerful rocket ever built, capable of producing more thrust upon liftoff than any other rocket in history, including NASA's giant Space Launch System and the Saturn V that took astronauts to the moon.

[A picture of Starship in situ. SpaceX]

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk dreams of using Starship to establish a human colony on Mars as well as help NASA send astronauts back to the moon.

But just how big does a rocket need to be to carry people and cargo to the moon and Mars?

[The Starship rocket consists of a first and second stage. SpaceX]

On its own, Starship stands 164 feet (50 meters) tall — roughly the same height as 16 African elephants stacked on top of each other — and has a diameter of 29.5 feet (9 meters).

It dwarfs the SpaceX employees in charge of shuttling it across SpaceX's Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

[Starship at Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas. SpaceX via Elon Musk/Twitter]

The Super Heavy booster clocks in at 226 feet (69 meters) — the same as a tower of about 23 African elephants.

Combined with Starship, it has a liftoff mass of 11 million pounds — about 5,000 metric tons. For comparison, the International Space Station has a mass of just under 1 million pounds.

[The Super Heavy booster at Starbase makes the people on the ground look like ants. SpaceX via YouTube]

This immensely powerful, reusable booster is designed to thrust Starship into orbit and then return to Earth for more launches.

Musk has said it would take 1,000 Starship rockets to establish a sustainable base on Mars.

[Two Super Heavy boosters at Starbase, located in Boca Chica, Texas. SpaceX vis YouTube]

With Super Heavy's reusable capacity, the company wouldn't have to build 1,000 boosters to launch 1,000 Starships. Instead, it could shuttle one Starship after another, like an airport to space — a spaceport!

Even close up, humans look tiny compared to Starship and Super Heavy:

[Stacking Starship on the Super Heavy booster. Note the people between the two stages of the spacecraft. SpaceX via YouTube]

Zoom out a little and you can't even see the humans anymore, just the giant cranes and launch- and catch-towers that use robotic arms to stack Starship on top of Super Heavy.

[You can't even fit a human and the Starship-Super Heavy rocket in the same image. Humans become indistinguishable next to the rocket's enormous size. SpaceX via YouTube]

And if this rocket didn't look big enough already, Musk named the launch tower "Mechazilla," most likely after the Mechagodzilla character in the Godzilla franchise.

