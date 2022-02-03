foley out
Peloton's CEO John Foley Is To Step Down And Around 2,800 Jobs To Go As Firm Pursues Cost-Cutting Measures, WSJ Reports
Key Details
- Peloton CEO John Foley is stepping down, the company told The Wall Street Journal.
- He's being replaced by Barry McCarthy, former CFO at Spotify and Netflix, per the WSJ.
- Peloton is slashing around corporate 2,800 jobs to cut costs amid falling demand, the WSJ reported.
3 More Women Say Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy Filmed Them Without Asking During Sex
Following a November Insider report on three women's stories of frightening sexual encounters with Dave Portnoy, more women are speaking out.