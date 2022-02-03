Trending
Submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com

Peloton's CEO John Foley Is To Step Down And Around 2,800 Jobs To Go As Firm Pursues Cost-Cutting Measures, WSJ Reports
John Foley is stepping down and will be replaced by Barry McCarthy, The Wall Street Journal reported. Foley will become executive chair.

Key Details

  • Peloton CEO John Foley is stepping down, the company told The Wall Street Journal.
  • He's being replaced by Barry McCarthy, former CFO at Spotify and Netflix, per the WSJ.
  • Peloton is slashing around corporate 2,800 jobs to cut costs amid falling demand, the WSJ reported.

