Pelosi Is Working On Banning Stock Trading By Lawmakers, Report Says
Submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com
Key Details
- Pelosi is working on banning stock trading by members of Congress and senior staff, Punchbowl reported.
- The push to reform rules meant to stop insider trading has been gathering bipartisan momentum.
- It follows Insider's Conflicted Congress investigation, which found widespread violation of the rules.
Additional submission from Hannah Williams:
3 More Women Say Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy Filmed Them Without Asking During Sex
Following a November Insider report on three women's stories of frightening sexual encounters with Dave Portnoy, more women are speaking out.