big moves

Submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com

Pelosi Is Working On Banning Stock Trading By Lawmakers, Report Says
It comes after Insider's "Conflicted Congress" project showed widespread violation of rules meant to regulate the practice.

Key Details

  • Pelosi is working on banning stock trading by members of Congress and senior staff, Punchbowl reported.
  • The push to reform rules meant to stop insider trading has been gathering bipartisan momentum.
  • It follows Insider's Conflicted Congress investigation, which found widespread violation of the rules.

