Ozempic And Other New Weight-Loss Drugs Could Save Lives. Too Bad Millions Of Americans Are Being Denied Access To Them.
America's screwed-up healthcare system is preventing millions from receiving a new "life-saving" weight-loss drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic.
The Lede

Ozempic and Wegovy have been hot topics in recent weeks and it doesn't seem the discourse will slow down any time soon. Prices have soared and with Medicare not covering weight-loss drugs, those that need it most have been priced out.

Key Details

  • For some, Ozempic and other buzzy weight-loss drugs are life-saving. They're meant to directly treat medical issues. For others, it's just a fad.
  • A stunning 40% of Americans are obese and need the drug to maintain a quality of life, but others are willing to pay top dollar to shed pounds for cosmetic reasons.
  • Demand has sent prices surging and it means that it has priced out patients who need the drug most as Medicare doesn't cover weight- loss drugs.
