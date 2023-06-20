Popular
Online Games Offer A Disturbing Preview Of Our Dystopian AI Future
Massively multiplayer online games are a breeding ground for bots. And AI is making them impossible to distinguish from human players.
The Lede

Video games have long had bots; however, AI is making it so that they're harder to detect. Writer Evan Malmgren dives deeper into how AI is making its way in the world of video games.

Key Details

  • Right now, many of us are looking at AI in the way it will have effects in the future.
  • However, there is one place that AI's effects are already apparent: video games.
  • Writer Evan Malmgren writes that massively multiplayer online role-playing games are already seeing bots stream in thanks to the help of a ChatGPT plug-in that became available in March.

