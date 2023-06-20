Grand Theft AI
Online Games Offer A Disturbing Preview Of Our Dystopian AI Future
The Lede
Video games have long had bots; however, AI is making it so that they're harder to detect. Writer Evan Malmgren dives deeper into how AI is making its way in the world of video games.
Key Details
- Right now, many of us are looking at AI in the way it will have effects in the future.
- However, there is one place that AI's effects are already apparent: video games.
- Writer Evan Malmgren writes that massively multiplayer online role-playing games are already seeing bots stream in thanks to the help of a ChatGPT plug-in that became available in March.