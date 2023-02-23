One Of The World's Largest Cruise Lines Unveiled A New 116-Day Around The World Cruise In 2025 — See What It'll Be Like

If you've dreamed of living at sea, you could have a chance to trial this in 2025.

On Wednesday, MSC Cruises announced its 116-night 2025 world cruise itinerary that'll sail across three oceans.

And it won't be nearly as expensive as Silversea Cruises', Viking's, or Azamara's global itinerary.

[MSC Cruises]

Instead, MSC's upcoming world cruise will start at $13,200 per person. That's about $114 per person per night.

From early January through April 2025, the MSC Magnifica and its globe-trotting passengers will travel to 50 destinations across 21 countries and five continents.

[MSC Cruises]

Throughout this journey, the ship will stop in 22 destinations that have never been on a MSC world cruise itinerary before …

[MSC Cruises]

… while making seven overnight stays in destinations like Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and Valparaiso, Chile.

[MSC Cruises]

Travelers have the option to begin their journey from one of four ports — Rome or Genoa, Italy, Marseille, France, or Barcelona, Spain — from January 4 through 7 depending on the city.

[MSC Cruises]

From there, the Magnifica will sail to Morocco and Cape Verde before crossing the Atlantic Ocean to spend 10 days in South America.

Here, stops include the overnight stay in Rio de Janeiro and a visit to Ushuaia, Argentina, the southernmost town in South America.

[Sandra Kreuzinger/Getty Images]

Then, travelers will sail to the South Pacific for nearly two weeks of tropical island hopping …

[MSC Cruises]

… hitting getaways like Moorea, French Polynesia and the recognizable Easter Island, Chile.

From there, after five days of nonstop sailing, the ship will begin its eight-day New Zealand and 19-day Australia leg.

[MSC Cruises]

After stopping in cities like Auckland, New Zealand and Adelaide, Australia, the Magnifica will then sail up to Asia with stops in hotspots like Singapore and Phuket, Thailand...

... before spending seven days crossing the Indian Ocean to see historical destinations like Aqaba, Jordan; Luxor, Egypt, and the Suez Canal.

[MSC Cruises]

