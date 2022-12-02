unlicensed, "crowdsourced therapy"
Noom Sells Psychology-Driven Weight Loss — But Former Employees Say They Were Unprepared For And Overwhelmed By Users' Eating Disorders, Depression, And Trauma
Key Details
- The popular weight loss app pitches itself as using psychology to address the root causes of weight gain, helping users reframe their thinking around food and eating habits.
- Noom attracted users who appeared to be suffering from psychological problems. Noom doesn't advertise therapeutic services, but its emphasis on psychology can make it hard to tell.
- Noom's coaches lacked the qualifications, and training to work with clients who exhibited complex and sometimes frightening behaviors.