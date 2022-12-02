Popular
unlicensed, "crowdsourced therapy"

Tiffany Yang
Tiffany Yang
Noom Sells Psychology-Driven Weight Loss — But Former Employees Say They Were Unprepared For And Overwhelmed By Users' Eating Disorders, Depression, And Trauma
Diet app Noom says it using psychology to address the root causes of weight gain. Users suffering from psychological problems seemed to expect therapy
  • The popular weight loss app pitches itself as using psychology to address the root causes of weight gain, helping users reframe their thinking around food and eating habits.
  • Noom attracted users who appeared to be suffering from psychological problems. Noom doesn't advertise therapeutic services, but its emphasis on psychology can make it hard to tell.
  • Noom's coaches lacked the qualifications, and training to work with clients who exhibited complex and sometimes frightening behaviors.

