Nestron's Wildly Popular, Futuristic 275-Square-Foot Prefab Tiny Home Has Arrived In North America — See Inside The $96,000 Unit

If you've been following the tiny home space amid its rise in popularity over the last few years, you might be familiar with Singapore-headquartered Nestron.

It's hard to miss the renderings of Nestron's futuristic prefabricated tiny homes, which the company has promised will be equipped with an artificial intelligence system, built-in furniture, and more for generally under $100,000. But for most North American customers, these homes have been nothing more than a rendering. Until now.

The new Nestron owner and dealer, Jim Mickey, first reached out to Nestron in 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic after hearing about the "tiny home phenomenon."

[Nestron]

Nestron has several designs that look straight out of "Tron."

[The Cube Two. Nestron]

But the Legend Two takes a more conservative approach to design that could appeal to more consumers.

[Nestron]

On the outside, the Legend Two has a modern look, blending a matte black frame with wood-like panels. Inside, it's a feast of orange walls and accents.

[Nestron]

The nearly 28-foot-long and 10-foot-wide tiny home has a living room with a dining table and sofa …

[Nestron]

… a bedroom with a built-in bed frame, a kitchen, and a bathroom.

[Nestron]

It's these designs that have made Nestron's models a hit: The company's website once crashed for a while likely because of an influx in visits and "extremely overwhelming" popularity, Choco Toh of Nestron's marketing team told Insider in 2021.

[A rendering of the Cube Two X. Nestron]