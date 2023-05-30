Popular
the future of tiny homes

Nestron's Wildly Popular, Futuristic 275-Square-Foot Prefab Tiny Home Has Arrived In North America — See Inside The $96,000 Unit

Theresa Merkel
Theresa Merkel
Nestron's Wildly Popular, Futuristic 275-Square-Foot Prefab Tiny Home Has Arrived In North America — See Inside The $96,000 Unit
Singapore-based Nestron has shipped one of its popular tiny homes to its first North American dealer in Canada. Soon, it'll open dealerships across the US.
If you've been following the tiny home space amid its rise in popularity over the last few years, you might be familiar with Singapore-headquartered Nestron.

It's hard to miss the renderings of Nestron's futuristic prefabricated tiny homes, which the company has promised will be equipped with an artificial intelligence system, built-in furniture, and more for generally under $100,000. But for most North American customers, these homes have been nothing more than a rendering. Until now.

The new Nestron owner and dealer, Jim Mickey, first reached out to Nestron in 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic after hearing about the "tiny home phenomenon."

[Nestron]

Nestron has several designs that look straight out of "Tron."

[The Cube Two. Nestron]

But the Legend Two takes a more conservative approach to design that could appeal to more consumers.

[Nestron]

On the outside, the Legend Two has a modern look, blending a matte black frame with wood-like panels. Inside, it's a feast of orange walls and accents.

[Nestron]

The nearly 28-foot-long and 10-foot-wide tiny home has a living room with a dining table and sofa …

[Nestron]

… a bedroom with a built-in bed frame, a kitchen, and a bathroom.

[Nestron]

It's these designs that have made Nestron's models a hit: The company's website once crashed for a while likely because of an influx in visits and "extremely overwhelming" popularity, Choco Toh of Nestron's marketing team told Insider in 2021.

[A rendering of the Cube Two X. Nestron]

See more photos inside Nestron's wildly futuristic tiny home on Insider.

