Hot stuff
NASA grew and harvested chili peppers in space, a scientific breakthrough. An astronaut used them for tacos.
Submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com
Key Details
- Astronauts grew chili peppers on the International Space Station for the first time.
- One NASA astronaut then used them to make tacos for the crew.
- NASA says growing food in space has big advantages for endeavors like trying to visit Mars.
