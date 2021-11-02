Video Gift Guides Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

NASA grew and harvested chili peppers in space, a scientific breakthrough. An astronaut used them for tacos.
Chili pepper seeds were brought to the International Space Station in June, and astronauts ate the crops on Friday.

Key Details

  • Astronauts grew chili peppers on the International Space Station for the first time.
  • One NASA astronaut then used them to make tacos for the crew.
  • NASA says growing food in space has big advantages for endeavors like trying to visit Mars.

