E.T. Phone Home
Mysterious Flying Objects Across The US Probably Aren't Aliens, But Experts Believe Life Is Out There. Here Are 13 Reasons Why We Haven't Made Contact Yet.
The Lede
With the recent flying objects shot down in the United States, aliens are on American's minds. There is a belief in intelligent life out there, but here is why we have not yet made contact with extraterrestrials.
Key Details
- UFOs, or UAPs, spotted across the US, like the Chinese spy balloon, are probably not alien aircraft.
- Alien life exists in the universe, experts believe, but we haven't found evidence for it — a conundrum called the Fermi Paradox.
- Theories about why we haven't made contact include that extraterrestrials are hibernating, extinct, or keeping us in a zoo.