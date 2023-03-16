'My Party Of Three Spent $171 At Disney World's Hibachi Restaurant Teppan Edo, And We Wouldn't Dine There Again'

Teppan Edo is located in the Japan Pavilion at Epcot.

[I'd never dined at Teppan Edo before. Jennifer Greene]

Teppan Edo is located in the Japan Pavilion in the World Showcase portion of Epcot. I've always heard others rave about it, so I thought I'd try it out during our latest trip to Disney World.

When we arrived, we climbed the stairs to the entrance, which has a gorgeous view over the entire Japan Pavilion.

But I think that's kind of where the ambiance ends for this restaurant.

I thought the lack of decor was strange for Disney World.

[My group of three shared the hibachi table with other guests. Jennifer Greene]

The host greeted us and introduced us to our tablemates. We were only a party of three and the hibachi tables seat eight.

Then we were all escorted to our table. The room had white walls and no decor, which I found strange for a Disney establishment.

I didn't expect Mickey and Minnie to be plastered on the walls, but some ornamentation would've been lovely and made it more inviting. It was truly just a black, white, and red room with four hibachi tables.

We received warm towelettes to clean our hands.

[Oshibori are hot towels traditionally used in Japanese dining for people to clean their hands. Jennifer Greene]

Our server was attentive, offering to take our orders for cocktails and appetizers.

After we ordered, he brought us oshibori, or hot towels, to clean our hands — a tradition in Japanese dining.

The specialty drinks were delicious.

[The yuzu lemonade was so tasty my girls ordered a second round. Jennifer Greene]

The girls ordered yuzu lemonades, a specialty drink with strawberry popping boba. They loved them so much that they ordered two.

My tablemates said the Tokyo Sunset is the best cocktail in Disney World, so I tried that. But if you don't like fruity cocktails it's not for you — it's a mix of coconut rum, crème de banana, peach schnapps, and pineapple juice.

Luckily, I loved it and agree it's one of the better cocktails I've had at Disney World.

The California roll was appetizing but overpriced — the miso soup also cost extra.

[The California roll cost $14. Jennifer Greene]

We began our meal with a California roll — my girls aren't very adventurous when it comes to sushi, so we stuck to the basics.

It was tasty and a nice start to our meal, but I don't think it was worth $14 for eight pieces.

In my experience, both soup and salad are typically included at hibachi restaurants, so I didn't love the extra charge for the soup.

The hibachi chef was skilled, but the experience felt a little rushed.

[The hibachi chef made a Mickey Mouse head from butter and a spoon. Jennifer Greene]

Our hibachi chef came out as we dined on appetizers.

He was entertaining and did a great job — he even made a cute Mickey Mouse head with butter and a spoon.

But overall, the experience felt very rushed. We were seated at our table at 3:30 p.m. and paid our bill at 4:29 p.m.

I've never had a hibachi meal that was that quick before.

To read more about what it's like to dine at Disney World's Teppan Edo, head to Insider.