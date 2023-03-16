Popular
'My Party Of Three Spent $171 At Disney World's Hibachi Restaurant Teppan Edo, And We Wouldn't Dine There Again'

'My Party Of Three Spent $171 At Disney World's Hibachi Restaurant Teppan Edo, And We Wouldn't Dine There Again'
Reservations for Teppan Edo are hard to come by, but Jennifer Greene was able to grab one for a late lunch. She thought the Japanese-inspired spot lacked ambiance, and she was surprised by the extra costs.
Teppan Edo is located in the Japan Pavilion at Epcot.

[I'd never dined at Teppan Edo before. Jennifer Greene]

Teppan Edo is located in the Japan Pavilion in the World Showcase portion of Epcot. I've always heard others rave about it, so I thought I'd try it out during our latest trip to Disney World.

When we arrived, we climbed the stairs to the entrance, which has a gorgeous view over the entire Japan Pavilion.

But I think that's kind of where the ambiance ends for this restaurant.

I thought the lack of decor was strange for Disney World.

[My group of three shared the hibachi table with other guests. Jennifer Greene]

The host greeted us and introduced us to our tablemates. We were only a party of three and the hibachi tables seat eight.

Then we were all escorted to our table. The room had white walls and no decor, which I found strange for a Disney establishment.

I didn't expect Mickey and Minnie to be plastered on the walls, but some ornamentation would've been lovely and made it more inviting. It was truly just a black, white, and red room with four hibachi tables.

We received warm towelettes to clean our hands.

[Oshibori are hot towels traditionally used in Japanese dining for people to clean their hands. Jennifer Greene]

Our server was attentive, offering to take our orders for cocktails and appetizers.

After we ordered, he brought us oshibori, or hot towels, to clean our hands — a tradition in Japanese dining.

The specialty drinks were delicious.

[The yuzu lemonade was so tasty my girls ordered a second round. Jennifer Greene]

The girls ordered yuzu lemonades, a specialty drink with strawberry popping boba. They loved them so much that they ordered two.

My tablemates said the Tokyo Sunset is the best cocktail in Disney World, so I tried that. But if you don't like fruity cocktails it's not for you — it's a mix of coconut rum, crème de banana, peach schnapps, and pineapple juice.

Luckily, I loved it and agree it's one of the better cocktails I've had at Disney World.

The California roll was appetizing but overpriced — the miso soup also cost extra.

[The California roll cost $14. Jennifer Greene]

We began our meal with a California roll — my girls aren't very adventurous when it comes to sushi, so we stuck to the basics.

It was tasty and a nice start to our meal, but I don't think it was worth $14 for eight pieces.

In my experience, both soup and salad are typically included at hibachi restaurants, so I didn't love the extra charge for the soup.

The hibachi chef was skilled, but the experience felt a little rushed.

[The hibachi chef made a Mickey Mouse head from butter and a spoon. Jennifer Greene]

Our hibachi chef came out as we dined on appetizers.

He was entertaining and did a great job — he even made a cute Mickey Mouse head with butter and a spoon.

But overall, the experience felt very rushed. We were seated at our table at 3:30 p.m. and paid our bill at 4:29 p.m.

I've never had a hibachi meal that was that quick before.

