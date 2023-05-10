My Party Of Two Spent $680 At Monsieur Paul In Disney World, Where Kids Under 10 Aren't Allowed And Reservations Are Almost Impossible To Get

Monsieur Paul is located in Epcot's World Showcase at Disney World.

[Monsieur Paul originally opened in 1984. Carly Caramanna]

After a lengthy closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, Monsieur Paul reopened at Epcot in October 2022. Acclaimed French chef Paul Bocuse launched the restaurant (then called Bistro de France) in 1984 alongside Roger Vergé and Gaston LeNôtre. It's now helmed by Bocuse's son, Jérôme.

The signature table-service experience is one of few restaurants at Disney World that has a minimum age requirement of 10 years old.

The upscale atmosphere also requires a dress code: "Clothing should be clean, neat and in good condition. Please no swimwear," according to Disney's website.

[We got a table a few weeks in advance. Carly Caramanna]

Guests can book a dinner reservation 60 days in advance at Disney World. Because of the limited amount of seating at Monsieur Paul, it's often difficult finding a reservation.

The restaurant also requires guests to cancel reservations at least 72 hours in advance or pay a penalty fee of $100 a person. Generally, Disney World restaurants charge a fee of $10 a person for cancellations within two hours of the reservation time.

[Eating at Monsieur Paul costs $195 a person. Carly Caramanna]

Priced at $195 a person (plus tax and gratuity) the prix-fixe menu is a take on French nouvelle cuisine, which Chef Bocuse helped to pioneer. The avant-garde cooking style led the chef's France-based restaurant, L'Auberge du Pont de Collonges, to hold the longest-running record in receiving three Michelin stars until 2020.

Monsieur Paul's dining experience is inspired by the gastronomical meal, a popular style of dining in France. It entails making food an affair that celebrates classic recipes with modern twists, seasonal ingredients, and multiple courses paired with beverages.

Meals include a starter cocktail, appetizer, fish course, palate-cleanser, meat course, cheese course, dessert, and digestif. Additional cocktails and wine are also available for purchase.

[There are also nonalcoholic options to substitute the complimentary Champagne. Carly Caramanna]

After being seated, we were presented with a glass of Champagne and the menu. The champagne was dry, with a hint of subtle fruitiness.

For those desiring a nonalcoholic option, there are drink substitutes.

At this time, the server also introduced himself and explained the menu.

[An amuse-bouche is a small, complimentary appetizer before a meal. Carly Caramanna]

A generously portioned amuse-bouche, or a bite-sized hors d'oeuvre, arrived at the table.

It included a savory shortbread with Parmesan and lemon zest, fried zucchini balls, and sliced tuna with herb oil and salt.

[I loved how the lobster was presented. Carly Caramanna]

Monsieur Paul offers a diverse starter menu, which included saffron mussels soup and escargot. I decided to order the Maine lobster salad with passion-fruit vinaigrette.

The lobster was poached and seared and served with clams and shallots. It was well-cooked and paired perfectly with the bright vinegar that had notes of passion fruit, mango, and lime.

[We loved dipping our bread in the escargot sauce. Carly Caramanna]

My friend went with a more traditional French dish of escargot cassolette with watercress and potato emulsion for her starter.

The escargot was served out of the shell and was perfectly cooked before being placed in a rich, buttery emulsion. This made for a fantastic dipping sauce for the bread and was one of the highlights of our meal.

