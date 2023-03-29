'My Party Of Two Spent $125 At Disney World's La Cava Del Tequila, And The Celebrity Hot Spot Is My Favorite Bar At Disney World'

La Cava del Tequila, which opened in 2009, is a bar in Epcot's World Showcase that offers to-go service and lounge setting.

The menu includes over 200 pours of agave-based spirits, including mezcal and rare tequilas.

It also offers top-shelf cocktails, Mexican beer, and snacks. Most cocktails are priced between $17 to $23, with individual pours varying based on the type of liquor.

La Cava del Tequila is first come, first served.

[La Cava del Tequila offers to-go drinks. Carly Caramanna/Insider]

Unlike many Disney World restaurants, La Cava del Tequila is first come, first served. It offers both to-go drinks and a full-service lounge area.

The atmosphere is warmly lit and moody, providing an intimate escape from the bustle of the theme park crowds outside.

There are opportunities for small-group tequila tastings.

[There's usually a tequila sommelier at La Cava del Tequila. Carly Caramanna/Insider]

The venue also hosts small-group tequila tastings called the La Cava Experience.

For $150 a person, a certified tequila ambassador leads a private group in a diverse tasting of agave spirits and teaches about the history and cultural significance of the plant and liquors.

On most days, a tequila sommelier is also there to guide regular guests through the menu.

The lounge has some celebrity regulars.

[Celebrities like Neil Patrick Harris and Lily Aldridge are regulars at the lounge. Carly Caramanna/Insider]

La Cava del Tequila has garnered a loyal following of celebrity regulars, including Neil Patrick Harris and model Lily Aldridge.

Harris even created the Black Magic cocktail ($21) for the lounge. It's a frozen blackberry margarita made with Ojo de Tigre mezcal, LeJay black-currant liqueur, lime, and mint. The drink was only available for a limited time but can now be found at the Choza de Margarita stand in the pavilion.

Aldridge also had a margarita named after her at the lounge in 2022.

I started with the signature margarita.

[I ordered the signature margarita, which has fresh avocado and lime juice. Carly Caramanna/Insider]

After looking over the menu, I decided to start with the signature La Cava Avocado margarita ($17). It's served frozen in a stemless glass rimmed with hibiscus salt and features Tromba blanco tequila, melon liqueur, fresh avocado, and lime juice.

The drink was absolutely delicious, and the freshness of the avocado shined. Although I could tell there was alcohol in it, the other ingredients worked to mask the taste.

We ordered the only food item available.

[We also ordered corn chips with salsa, guacamole, and cheese dip. Carly Caramanna/Insider]

To balance out the drinking, we ordered the only food item available at the time — corn chips with salsa, guacamole, and cheese dip ($25).

Within minutes, we were served fresh, warm corn tortilla chips. The queso and guacamole were some of the best I've ever had, and I thought it was the perfect snack to have while drinking. The portion was also large, more than enough for several people to split.

Then we asked for shot recommendations.

[We followed up our drinks with tequila shots and chasers. Carly Caramanna/Insider]

Given the spot's large tequila offerings, we asked our knowledgeable server for a relatively affordable shot recommendation. After explaining our preference, we were presented with two shots of chilled blanco tequila for $15 each.

We were pleasantly surprised with the choice, as it went down smoothly with no burn at all. It was clear this was quality tequila.

