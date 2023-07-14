Popular
My Husband And I Quit Our Jobs And Bought A 500-Year-Old Hamlet In The French Countryside. Here's How We Transformed It Into Our Dream Home.

Liz and Dave Murphy left their 9-to-5 jobs and traded their city home for a 17th-century hamlet.
On a whim in August 2020, Liz and Dave began looking at gîte businesses — vacation-rental homes in France — that were available to purchase.

They dreamed about escaping to the French countryside. Now the family lives in the hamlet and runs other properties on the site as vacation rentals.

[The hamlet now has three operational gîtes. Liz Murphy]

As soon as they pulled up the drive of Lac de Maison, a three-acre farmstead in the peaceful countryside of the Poitou-Charentes region, they knew it was the one. They canceled the rest of their viewings and made an offer that day.

[The hamlet sprawls three acres of land. Liz Murphy]

The 500-year-old hamlet comprised an owner's home and three operational gîtes, with other derelict buildings on the site that could be renovated into additional gîtes. It also had a beautiful garden with chickens and goats.

[The interior of one of the gîtes available to rent. Liz Murphy]

In January 2022, the couple braced themselves for a loss of income as they took the large gîte off the market, moved into it, and began construction on the ruin. This shell of a building had been empty for over 100 years — no rooms, no electricity, and no water.

[The interior of one of the gîtes available to rent. Liz Murphy]

The couple is done renovating for now, but continues to make minor tweaks to the residence, transforming it from a rental cottage into their home.

[The hamlet has lots of outdoor space and amenities. Liz Murphy]

This old farmstead is different from their neighborhood in the UK. The nearest neighbors are a quarter-mile, not a doorstep, away.

A bigger village is just a bit down the road where the kids go to school. There's also a movie theater, a library, and a café.

See more photos inside the renovated French hamlet on Insider.

