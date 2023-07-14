My Husband And I Quit Our Jobs And Bought A 500-Year-Old Hamlet In The French Countryside. Here's How We Transformed It Into Our Dream Home.

They dreamed about escaping to the French countryside. Now the family lives in the hamlet and runs other properties on the site as vacation rentals.

[The hamlet now has three operational gîtes. Liz Murphy]

As soon as they pulled up the drive of Lac de Maison, a three-acre farmstead in the peaceful countryside of the Poitou-Charentes region, they knew it was the one. They canceled the rest of their viewings and made an offer that day.

[The hamlet sprawls three acres of land. Liz Murphy]

The 500-year-old hamlet comprised an owner's home and three operational gîtes, with other derelict buildings on the site that could be renovated into additional gîtes. It also had a beautiful garden with chickens and goats.

[The interior of one of the gîtes available to rent. Liz Murphy]

In January 2022, the couple braced themselves for a loss of income as they took the large gîte off the market, moved into it, and began construction on the ruin. This shell of a building had been empty for over 100 years — no rooms, no electricity, and no water.

The couple is done renovating for now, but continues to make minor tweaks to the residence, transforming it from a rental cottage into their home.

[The hamlet has lots of outdoor space and amenities. Liz Murphy]

This old farmstead is different from their neighborhood in the UK. The nearest neighbors are a quarter-mile, not a doorstep, away.

A bigger village is just a bit down the road where the kids go to school. There's also a movie theater, a library, and a café.