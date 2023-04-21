Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

home sweet home

Rachel Bernstein
Rachel Bernstein via businessinsider.com
More Gen Zers Are Achieving A Dream That Was Largely Out Of Reach For Millennials When They Were Young: They're Homeowners
They're edging out millennials, who've been foiled by economic downturns at pivotal points in their lives.
·
·
·

The Lede

The idea that Gen-Z is lazy seems like it may be myth as they are in the news again for owning homes at a young age.

Key Details

  • A Redfin report found that 30% of Gen Zers owned homes at age 25 in 2022.
  • The rate surpasses those of millennials and Gen Xers when they were the same age.
  • Gen Zers were greeted by a stronger labor market as they established their careers.
Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Insider Stories