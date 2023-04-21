home sweet home
More Gen Zers Are Achieving A Dream That Was Largely Out Of Reach For Millennials When They Were Young: They're Homeowners
The Lede
The idea that Gen-Z is lazy seems like it may be myth as they are in the news again for owning homes at a young age.
Key Details
- A Redfin report found that 30% of Gen Zers owned homes at age 25 in 2022.
- The rate surpasses those of millennials and Gen Xers when they were the same age.
- Gen Zers were greeted by a stronger labor market as they established their careers.